People urged to get jab for mental wellbeing

Mental health services are encouraging people to reach out if they need support or information about Covid-19 vaccination.

Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand chief executive Shaun Robinson encouraged all New Zealanders to get vaccinated to protect their mental health.

People with mental health issues were likely to struggle more if they caught Covid-19, so getting vaccinated was key, Mr Robinson said.

‘‘As a means of protecting the nation’s mental health it’s really important that we limit the number of people who get Covid-19.’’

He understood people were anxious about vaccination, so encouraged them tofocus on the correct information and contact their general practitioner or a trusted health professional.

For people who struggled during the pandemic, he recommended keeping connected with friends, whanau and work colleagues.

Simple breathing exercises, taking time out to relax, getting into nature and doing things you enjoy were good ways for people to keep their spirits up.

‘‘Do the things that you know make you happy . . .even in the tough times.’’

The Otago Mental Health Support Trust, in Community House, could support people who wanted to get vaccinated but needed help by providing them with information about it or discussing any concerns.