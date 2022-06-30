Pig hunting competition

Hunters will be bringing home the bacon next month when the Taieri District Pig Hunting Club runs its annual three-day competition.

President Bradon Young said the event will take place from Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31, with all teams required to be back at the Mosgiel Tavern before 3pm on the Sunday for weigh-in.

Up to 50 children and 100 adults are expected to take part.

The event is a fundraiser for emergency services including Land Search and Rescue New Zealand and the local rescue helicopter service.

