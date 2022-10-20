Plan aims to attract conferences

Attending the Tourism New Zealand Business Events National Awards in Wellington were (from left) Caroline Terpstra (Otago Polytechnic), Jean Hendry (Tourism New Zealand), Ali Copeman (akB Conference and Event Management), Professor Hamish Spencer (University of Otago), Louise Woodburn (Enterprise Dunedin) and Dr Paula O’Kane (University of Otago). Photo: Supplied

Dunedin’s reputation as a hub of knowledge is behind an innovative new programme to attract conferences and business events to the city.

Officially launched today, the Village of Learning is a collaboration between Enterprise Dunedin, Dunedin Venues Management Limited (DVML), the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic.

The main drawcard being offered through the Village of Learning will be access to specialised local academic expertise and conference keynote speakers via the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic.

These same experts often attend international events, giving them opportunities to proactively bid for future conferences on Dunedin’s behalf.

This has led to the development of an ambassador programme, as part of the Village of Learning, to identify and support academics and other specialists from multiple industries to work with the city to this end.

Enterprise Dunedin manager John Christie said "the Village of Learning really plays to Dunedin’s strengths as a conference destination".

"This programme will stand the city apart from some of our larger national competitors by delivering an exceptional event experience in conjunction with our highly reputed educational institutions and the wider business sector," he said.

DVML chief executive Terry Davies said the organisation was "excited to present a new unique selling point to conference organisers considering Dunedin, that builds on our existing strong collaborative partnerships across the city".

"We’ll be working closely with key stakeholders and delivery partners through this programme to ensure the total convention experience remains cost competitive to ensure Dunedin is top of the list as a prospective conference destination," Mr Davies said.

University of Otago Deputy Vice-Chancellor of External Engagement, Professor Tony Ballantyne said the innovation would provide new opportunities for its academic staff to build connections and share knowledge. Otago Polytechnic chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said the polytechnic was thrilled to be working with DVML, University of Otago and Enterprise Dunedin on an initiative that showcased the calibre of its staff and facilities.

Within the scope of the programme, student involvement in the design or delivery of conference activities could offer another attractive option for event organisers, while also fulfilling corporate social responsibility requirements.

Recognising the potential to target international markets, the programme is being backed by Tourism New Zealand’s Conference Assistance Programme.

This can support the bidding process and travel to shortlisted international conferences for Dunedin Village of Learning ambassadors.

Enterprise Dunedin is keen to hear from subject matter experts who attend international conferences in their fields, who are either available as keynote speakers locally, or would be willing to assist with bidding for future events for the city.

Dunedin’s conferences and conventions sector is estimated to have attracted 17,000 delegates in the year to March, 2019, contributing $5.3 million to Dunedin’s GDP.

Dunedin international conference "ambassadors" and successful bid winners were celebrated at the recent Tourism New Zealand Business Events National Awards at Te Papa, Wellington.

These conferences will attract close to 2000 delegates to Dunedin over the next few years.