Plaque to honour Cull

Dave Cull. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The contribution of former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull to Portobello will be recognised with a commemorative plaque.

At its latest meeting last week the Otago Peninsula Community Board approved $500 from its project funds for a bronze plaque.

Mr Cull, who died in April, lived with his wife Joan Wilson for many years at The Challis, in Portobello.

Board chairman Paul Pope said the plaque would be placed at a new seating area by Challis Point, near where Mr Cull lived.

The plaque’s wording would be discussed with Mr Cull’s widow ‘‘and we will go from there’’, Mr Pope said.