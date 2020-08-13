Thursday, 13 August 2020

Police to put thinking caps on for patrol car defibrillator

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. The Star

    Mosgiel-Taieri Community Patrol vice-chairman Merv Rowe (left) and committee member Dave Mitchell...
    Mosgiel-Taieri Community Patrol vice-chairman Merv Rowe (left) and committee member Dave Mitchell ponder questions to ask at a quiz at the Taieri Bowling Club later this month. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    The "eyes and ears" of police are set to test the grey matter for a good cause in Mosgiel.

    Mosgiel-Taieri Community Patrol vice-chairman Merv Rowe said the money raised from an upcoming quiz in Mosgiel would help the patrol buy a defibrillator to have in its patrol car.

    A raffle at New World Mosgiel before lockdown started the fundraising for the lifesaving technology.

    He hoped enough money would be raised at the quiz to cover the shortfall.

    "It should do the trick."

    The patrol was the "eyes and ears" of police.

    The 22 members in the group had been patrolling the Mosgiel-Taieri area, including Green Island, Fairfield, Brighton and Outram on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons and nights for about a decade.

    People could register quiz teams — of four people or six people — or enter as an individual to be put in a team.

    Entries could be booked by calling or texting Mr Rowe on 021 1616-112.

    Mosgiel-Taieri Community Patrol quiz night. Taieri Bowling Club, Wickliffe St, Mosgiel. 7pm on Wednesday, August 26.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter