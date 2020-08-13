Police to put thinking caps on for patrol car defibrillator

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Patrol vice-chairman Merv Rowe (left) and committee member Dave Mitchell ponder questions to ask at a quiz at the Taieri Bowling Club later this month. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

The "eyes and ears" of police are set to test the grey matter for a good cause in Mosgiel.

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Patrol vice-chairman Merv Rowe said the money raised from an upcoming quiz in Mosgiel would help the patrol buy a defibrillator to have in its patrol car.

A raffle at New World Mosgiel before lockdown started the fundraising for the lifesaving technology.

He hoped enough money would be raised at the quiz to cover the shortfall.

"It should do the trick."

The patrol was the "eyes and ears" of police.

The 22 members in the group had been patrolling the Mosgiel-Taieri area, including Green Island, Fairfield, Brighton and Outram on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons and nights for about a decade.

People could register quiz teams — of four people or six people — or enter as an individual to be put in a team.

Entries could be booked by calling or texting Mr Rowe on 021 1616-112.

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Patrol quiz night. Taieri Bowling Club, Wickliffe St, Mosgiel. 7pm on Wednesday, August 26.