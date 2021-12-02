Pony club gets $1000 for rabbit-proof fencing

Rabbit-proof fencing is needed to help improve safety at the Waikouaiti District Pony Club.

At the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board public forum last week president Linda Beaa spoke to the board in support of an application for $2000 towards the cost of rabbit-proof fencing for the club’s grounds.

Rabbit holes were "a real problem"at the grounds, causing health and safety concerns, and there had already been some accidents, she said.

Board member Sony Billyard asked if fencing the site would solve the rabbit problem.

Mrs Beaa said they were not fencing experts but had obtained a number of quotes and advice from local fencing contractors.

Board members discussed using poisons, but Mrs Beaa said because there were people with dogs who accessed the area she would want to ensure they were safe from harm.

The board approved $1000 towards the project with some conditions regarding fundraising efforts.