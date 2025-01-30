Pot-luck to celebrate harmony

Ruth Groffman

A popular annual community pot-luck dinner returns next week, giving local families the chance to gather and celebrate peace and harmony.

Organised by the Dunedin Interfaith Council, as part of worldwide observance of the UN World Interfaith Harmony Week, the Celebration of Harmony Dinner will be held next Tuesday, February 4, from 6.30pm at St Peter’s Anglican Church in Hillside Rd.

Dunedin Interfaith Council member and harmony dinner co-ordinator Ruth Groffman said the event was part of an important international movement for peace.

"The overall aim of the event is to bring people of all faiths and none together in harmony.

"We want to bring the community together to enjoy a vegetarian meal and a fun evening together — and everyone is invited," she said.

Ms Groffman said the Celebration of Harmony Dinner would include guest speakers, musical items, reading, face painting and children’s activities.

The event had previously been hosted by Dunedin’s Church of the Latter Day Saints, but had changed venue due to necessary building work.

"We are very grateful to all of the people and organisations who have supported the event in the past, and are looking forward to welcoming the community to St Peter’s on Tuesday," she said.

