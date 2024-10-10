Profits to go to hospice

Dunedin will be the focus of all things material this weekend, when the city hosts the national "Fabric-a-Brac" event for the first time.

The fabric market and upcycling event is now held in 10 locations around New Zealand and has raised $160,000 for hospice since it started in 2009.

Organiser Amanda Tonks said in a statement the Fabric-a-Brac event was a market that was devoted to "things to make things — focused on fabric and sewing-related items".

The Dunedin event will be held on Saturday, 10am-1pm, at Port Chalmers Town Hall.

Stallholders would take tables to sell their pre-loved items, and there would be tables selling donated fabric, patterns and sewing supplies, as well as a pop-up cafe, Ms Tonks said.

All profits from Saturday’s Fabric-a-Brac event will go to the Otago Community Hospice.

"The event is volunteer-run, and it is their passion for sewing and fabric, and the work of hospice, that brings the event to life," Ms Tonks said.

"People share more than fabric at the event, they share memories, stories, aspirations and ideas."

Stalls are still available for the event, and the $40 cost of hiring a table goes to the hospice.

For more information, visit www.fabricabrac.com