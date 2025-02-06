Project back in action

Gathered after the recent meeting of the 100 Plus People Who Care Dunedin project were (from left) project founder Nick Berryman, Nest Collective co-managers Laura Ramsay and Chelsea Hamilton, LandSAR representative Brendan Penwarden, and Servants Medical Centre representatives Rachel Slade and Sandy Gorman. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s successful 100+ People Who Care project will be back in action this month, offering charities another chance to raise awareness and funds for their vital work in the community.

Project founder Nick Berryman was very pleased with the outcome of the group’s last gathering in November, which had resulted in donations to all three charities who presented.

Established 18 months ago by Mr Berryman, a real estate agent and keen philanthropist, the 100+ People Who Care concept aims to connect charities directly with local donors.

"At each of our meetings to date, we have managed to raise and donate $3000-$4800 to a local charity, as well as providing direct support in other ways," Mr Berryman said.

The amount raised was dictated by the number of group members, which had grown to 50 people, who each donated $100 per funding round through Givealittle.

"We are very keen for more people to join us and help make a direct impact in the community."

At the November meeting, the group heard pitches from The Nest Collective, Dunedin Land Search and Rescue, and Servants Health Centre.

The Nest Collective received the most votes on the night, and were awarded a donation of $4812.75 towards their work to provide vital supplies for newborns and babies in need across Otago and Southland.

However, all three charities received the funding they needed to cover the projects they pitched for, he said.

An anonymous donation of $5000 was made to Dunedin LandSAR to cover the cost of thermal hand-held monocular scopes to help find people lost in the dark; and a second donation of $2500 went to Servants Health Centre to fund the cost of a dermatoscope to check patients for skin cancer.

"These, and the fantastic Otepoti-Dunedin Whanau Refuge project, are fine examples of the power of raising awareness for our local charities, which is our mission in parallel to raising funds.

"I’m very proud of what we are achieving together."

Meetings of the 100+ People Who Care group for 2025 will be held at Otago Golf Club from 7pm to 8pm, and are scheduled for February 19, May 21, August 20 (a two-year anniversary meeting from 6pm) and November 19.

The golf club is open from 6.30pm for networking before the meetings.