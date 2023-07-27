Radio show shares Pakistan culture

Ayesha Qureshi and Mudassir Anwar present Dunedin Pakistan Society show Salam Pakistan on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A group of like-minded Pakistanis with a belief in the power of giving back to the community have launched a new programme and podcast on OAR FM.

Dunedin Pakistan Society hosts Salam Pakistan, an hour of conversation and music.

The society was formed in May this year with a mission to foster collective resilience between the New Zealand and Pakistan communities by promoting social and community services.

Salam Pakistan host Dr Ayesha Qureshi said the radio show and podcast was a unique opportunity for the Pakistan diaspora in Dunedin to share their culture, language, cuisine, music and stories of their settlement in New Zealand.

"It will also be an opportunity to connect with Pakistani professionals, students and migrants from different fields of life, living in different regions of New Zealand."

Programmes such as Salam Pakistan provided a strong sense of identity and assisted with social integration, she said.

"Because such first-nation programmes preserve culture and national origins, it makes it easier for new arrivals to settle, knowing that they’re not all alone, strangers in a new world."

Salam Pakistan is broadcast every fourth Monday at 6pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are also available from oar.org.nz, Spotify, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harwood

Community liaison, OAR FM