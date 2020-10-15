Random acts of art a fun reminder

Rexie the T-Rex (Alfie Richardson, left) meets his ancestor at the Dinosaur rEvolution exhibition at Otago Museum in a Random Acts of Arts event. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin people will be given a gentle, fun reminder of the main reason for Covid-19 measures — keeping our most vulnerable friends and whanau safe — in the newest Random Acts of Arts event.

The joint project from Theatreworks and Wow! Productions, continues this Friday in the Octagon with an event entitled "Who are we doing this for?"

Using special chalk, Theatreworks director Cindy Diver and young artists Tia Hibbert and Tara Leckie will write the names of vulnerable and compromised New Zealanders who "are still with us because of all our collective hard work".

The artists will be on hand from 11am to 4pm, with the public welcome to suggest names for inclusion — either on the day, or by emailing names to RAA@theatreworks.co.nz

"Full names or just first names is fine, as well as people’s ages — we think it is important to remind everyone that our vulnerable and compromised people are not all over 80," Ms Diver said.

"So many of us, who were at risk, have been kept safe, and I think it’s important to remember that we have done it together."

The Random Acts of Art (RAA!) project was the brainchild of Ms Diver, and aims to enhance connection, kindness and hope.

"Even though we have now gone back to new normal, our community still feels the anxiety and unsteadiness — especially our children," she said.

"We believe we can use random acts of art to make people smile, spread kindness and help them to feel connected with each other."

The RAA! project brings together a collective of about 40 performers, who present fun, fleeting and visual events in high foot traffic areas.

Walking Bus driver TJ Judd (13) leads the way for bus ‘‘passengers’’ Amber Munro (12, at left) and Otis Waters (12, at right) in a recent Random Act of Arts event. The young people are from the interACT Drama Classes masters 13-years and under class. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Events in recent weeks have included actors dressed in dinosaur suits visiting their "ancestors" at the Dinosaur rEvolution exhibition at Otago Museum; a group of young actors taking a "walking bus" trip along George St; and a tricky school holidays parenting day for Darth Vader, complete with Light saber fights.

"It is all silly fun, which set out to make people laugh — and it worked," Ms Diver said.

"So far, the RAA! project is doing its job, which is giving the city a lift, while also providing some work for local actors, artists, dancers and singers."