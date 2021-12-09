Thursday, 9 December 2021

Re-Draft winners named

    1. The Star

    Columba College pupil Grace Johnston has three poems in the Re-Draft book after being named one of the winners. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    Some of Dunedin’s most literary pupils are published authors.

    Nine of the city’s secondary school pupils and a University of Otago student were among the winners of the annual Re-Draft creative writing competition.

    People aged between 13 and 19 could submit three pieces of creative writing of any genre and the winning ones were published in the annual Re-Draft book.

    Columba College year 12 pupil Grace Johnston (17) was one of the winners.

    "I wrote three poems, which is a genre I’m just trying to get into at the moment," Grace said.

    "One of them was about the complexities of love and how it gets really, really complicated really quickly."

    Another was one she

    wrote a few years ago about teenage romance and how romance was portrayed in the media.

    The other was a dig at the school system, which she wrote while completing an internal assessment.

    She was shocked and excited when she found out all three were winning entries.

    "It was pretty cool.

    "It’s something that I really love to do but I think it was really cool to know that other people like to read it as well."

    She was encouraged to enter by her teachers and thought she "might as well give it a shot".

    Writing, theatre and dance were all passions she wanted to pursue more in the future.

    "I love essay writing ... and non-fiction reports.

    "The creative writing thing was quite cool."

    Creative writing was a good outlet when sticking to an essay structure because tedious, she said.

    Re-Draft Dunedin winners

    University of Otago student Charlotte Boyle (two entries)

    St Hilda’s Collegiate School year 11 pupil Tunmise Adebowale

    Queen’s High School year 12 pupil Mikayla Preston (two entries)

    Logan Park High School year 13 pupil Sophie Bradfield

    Logan Park High School year 12 pupil Sersha Forde

    Logan Park High School year 12 pupil Shima Jack

    Logan Park High School year 12 Darcy Monteath

    Logan Park High School year 11 pupil Millie Todd

    Columba College year 13 pupil Angela Fu

    Columba College year 12 pupil Grace Johnston (three entries)

