Recognition for community work

Ranisha Chand is passionate about helping young immigrants manage a raft of challenges. Photo: Simon Henderson

A University of Otago student is helping young migrants navigate the challenges of identity and belonging.

Alongside her studies as a third-year student, Ranisha Chand works for non-profit organisation Shakti, which supports migrant and refugee women of Asian, African and Middle Eastern origin.

Her work has been recognised at the Otago University Students’ Association annual Blues and Golds Awards, which celebrate sport, arts, and cultural achievements, where she received the award for Outstanding Member of the Dunedin Community.

When Shakti began about 25 years ago the main focus was on domestic violence, Miss Chand said.

"But over time, you know, we realised that domestic violence is just not one thing that we need to be concerning ourselves with, there are so many other things that intertwine as an issue."

Forced marriage was one example.

Legislation change in 2018 required people who were aged 16 or 17 to apply to the family court for a judge’s consent to the intended marriage.

"Now we are realising, because of that legislation change, a lot of young girls are being groomed in their houses," Miss Chand said.

When young girls went to the family court and were asked if they wanted to get married the girls would say yes.

"Because over the period of time they have been introduced to the suitor, who has like a 25-year-old gap from them."

Another societal issue was if a woman wanted to separate from a husband she would experience shame and stigma.

"Even though the husband is the perpetrator, who has either abused her, or had another woman out there.

"So it is all these cycles of power and control that, you know, diminishes women."

Miss Chand was passionate about helping young Fijian Indians such as herself who could feel doubly displaced.

"Fijian Indians, you know, they have that Indian element of identity that they never got to explore.

"Our ancestors were taken from India to Fiji, during the famine time in India, and the British Raj."

If young Fijian Indians then emigrated to New Zealand they would begin to no longer have a geographical connection to Fiji either.

"So there is this Indian identity we are still carrying, and this Fijian identity we still carry."

