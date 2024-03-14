Record sale

PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Hundreds of book lovers browse through tens of thousands of books on offer inRegent 24 Hour Book Sale last weekend.

The record-breaking book sale raised a total of $114,885.70 for the Regent Theatre, about $10,000 more than last year.

Book sale co-ordinator Kath Wallace said the success of the book sale was a testament to the popularity of the Edgar Centre as a venue, as it had plenty of car parking and lots of space for books to be displayed.

Regent Theatre Trust chairwoman Alison Cunningham said the book sale had run for 42 years and this year’s record-breaking result was ‘‘absolutely brilliant’’.

Part of the proceeds would go towards commissioning a local author to write a book commemorating the centenary of the Regent Theatre, coming up in 2028.