Refurbishing memorial a work of love

Members of the Otago Military History Group stand with Carisbrook School pupils at the historic Caversham School Memorial Archway Gate, which is to be restored ahead of Armistice Day. Pictured are (from left) Mackenzie Hepburn (13), group co-chairwoman Marlene Pooley, Laura Scott (12), Charlie Boyes, Steve Bell, Laga Togatala (12) and Aidan Liugalua (12). PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

A family connection to Caversham’s proud military history has inspired Dunedin man Charlie Boyes to put his skills to work refurbishing the wrought iron gates that once graced the Caversham School Memorial Archway.

With the support of the Otago Military History Group and the Carisbrook School community, the impressive red-brick World War 1 memorial at the former Caversham School entrance will be tidied up and the original gates re-hung in time for unveiling on Armistice Day, November 11.

A retired mechanical engineer, Mr Boyes has spent the past few months working in his home workshop, rebuilding and repainting the memorial’s wrought iron gates.

"The gates were badly rusted, so I have had to replace some parts and repair others — they are looking good now though," he said.

"I have also restored the cast iron wreaths that will bolt on to the gates — I had to get the poppies specially made.

"They will be quite ornate when they are finished."

It was a labour of love for Mr Boyes, highlighting the connection of the Boyes family to Caversham, and the service of family members in World Wars 1 and 2.

"The Boyes family have a long history in the area and I wanted to contribute to the memorial archway gate restoration as a family project — with support from the Otago Military History Group."

It was also a chance to acknowledge the sacrifice of his great-uncle Andrew Colquhoun Boyes — the only child of John and Annie Boyes (nee Colquhoun), who attended Caversham School from 1898 and later Otago Boys’ High School, before becoming a fitter at Hillside workshops.

Andrew Boyes served in the Caversham Rifle Volunteers and then the 4th Otago Regiment of the Territorials before the war.

He enlisted in September 1914, and served at Gallipoli with the 2nd Battalion of the Otago Infantry Regiment, being promoted to lieutenant.

Lt Boyes was killed in action on May 16, 1916, at Armentieres on the Western Front, aged 24.

Lt Boyes is one of 40 servicemen who gave their lives during World War 1 and are listed on the Caversham School Memorial Archway, in honour of their "patriotism and heroic services".

Other family members who served in the military included Victoria Cross recipient Duncan Gordon Boyes (1846-1869), who is buried in Dunedin’s Southern Cemetery, and three of Mr Boyes’ uncles, who served in World War 2 and returned home.

Otago Military History Group co-chairwoman Marlene Pooley said the Caversham School Memorial Archway and its surrounds would be cleaned up and gardens planted, providing an attractive backdrop for the refurbished gates.

As always when embarking on such a project, the group is looking for descendants and relatives of the men listed on the memorial for their support and any information they can share.

Anyone with information is welcome to email petebond058@hotmail.co.nz or b.mpooley91@gmail.com

• The Otago Military History Group will hold its annual meeting this Friday, 6.30pm, at Kensington Army Hall. Guest speaker will be Anne Barsby, of the Southern Heritage Trust. All welcome.

Names as listed

on the Caversham Memorial Archway Gate

Annand Stanley

Baird James

Berwick Robert

Blackwood Harry E.

Boyes Andrew C.

Bremner Leslie

Cardno George Alex

Cardno George

Crosswell Alfred

Cuttle Joseph A.

Fraser David

Fraser John

Fox John

Frye Edward

Hickey James J.

Hurd Harry R.

Barber Clement T.

Leal Thomas

Alexander John

Ingram Thos. H.

Gear Henry

Gray John Alex.

Kennedy Thos.

Martin Alex.

McGonigal George

McIntosh Edward

McLennan Chris J.

Patterson James A.

Riddle William

Sprott Fred

Sprott Percy

Tweedie Glen

Williams George

Wilson Harold W.

McDonnell John M.

Munro Philip H.

Sprott George.

Swan David G.

Jackson Stanley J.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz