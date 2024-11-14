Sacrifice remembered

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Led by Chaplain Leah Graefe, with MC Captain Dion Beker 2/4 RNZIR, the service acknowledged the sacrifice of all those in New Zealand and around the world affected by war.
King’s High School student Josh Crowley spoke about the extraordinary exploits of his great-grandfather Sergeant Bruce George Crowley, who went away to fight in World War 2, was part of the disastrous campaign in Greece, and was captured by the Germans. His three brave escape attempts earned him the Distinguished Conduct Medal.
Keynote speaker was New Zealand military historian Dr Christopher Pugsley (ONZM), a retired NZ Army Lieutenant Colonel, who spoke of the forlorn hope that World War 1 had been ‘‘the war to end all wars’’.
‘‘As we know all too well, conflict continues to this day, including in Ukraine and the Middle East,’’ he said.
‘‘Any death in war is a tragedy, a life cut short ... and everyone who served had a story to tell.’’
The impact of those deaths was felt by families and communities for a lifetime, he said.