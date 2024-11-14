Sacrifice remembered

A section of the crowd of about 300 people who turned out in bright sunshine on Monday to honour the fallen at the cenotaph in Queens Gardens on Armistice Day. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

About 300 people turned out in bright sunshine on Monday for the Dunedin RSA Armistice Day service of remembrance, marking 106 years since the end of World War 1.

Led by Chaplain Leah Graefe, with MC Captain Dion Beker 2/4 RNZIR, the service acknowledged the sacrifice of all those in New Zealand and around the world affected by war.

King’s High School student Josh Crowley spoke about the extraordinary exploits of his great-grandfather Sergeant Bruce George Crowley, who went away to fight in World War 2, was part of the disastrous campaign in Greece, and was captured by the Germans. His three brave escape attempts earned him the Distinguished Conduct Medal.

Keynote speaker was New Zealand military historian Dr Christopher Pugsley (ONZM), a retired NZ Army Lieutenant Colonel, who spoke of the forlorn hope that World War 1 had been ‘‘the war to end all wars’’.

‘‘As we know all too well, conflict continues to this day, including in Ukraine and the Middle East,’’ he said.

The flags of New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom were lowered to half mast during the playing of Last Post for Armistice Day. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Dr Pugsley highlighted that 30,000 New Zealanders had died while service overseas since the South African War (Boer War) in 1899, and 99% died during the two World Wars.

‘‘Any death in war is a tragedy, a life cut short ... and everyone who served had a story to tell.’’

The impact of those deaths was felt by families and communities for a lifetime, he said.