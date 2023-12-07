Santa Parade to air across region

As promised by the Dunedin City Council, George St opened up for the 25th Dunedin Santa Parade last weekend, signalling the start of Christmas.

The City of Dunedin Pipe Band led the parade of 75+ floats which ranged from giant penguins, dragons, gladiators, robots and storm troopers, to fairies, elves, pirates and more along the parade route.

As always, the Channel 39-Southern Television crew were there with their cameras to capture the fun and excitement for a highlights package to be screened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Other programmes included in the local lineup include a range of Dunedin schools who came in and performed songs, carols and chart favourites in the Dunedin Studio.

Schools performing included Andersons Bay Primary School, Fairfield School, Green Island School, Liberton Christian School and St Bernadette’s School.

The carols will appear in the schedule each night leading up to Christmas after The South Today news bulletin and songs will be scattered throughout the schedule leading up to Christmas Day.

The Dunedin Santa Parade will screen on Channel 39-Southern Television Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and Dunedin School’s performances will appear throughout December after The South Today, which is on each weeknight at 5.30pm, 7pm and 9.30pm. All content will be available on odt.co.nz

By Luke Chapman

Channel 39-Southern TV production manager