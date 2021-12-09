School, church build on foundations

Port Chalmers School pupils (from left) James La Rooy (10), Rosa Barson (12), McKenna Olsen (11) and Zen Bathgate (10) give pennants they created to Holy Trinity Anglican Church priests Shirley Brunton (left) and Rose Scott. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A parade of pupils in Port Chalmers recently was a reminder of the value of good foundations.

Port Chalmers School pupils remembered 150 years since the laying of the foundation stone at Holy Trinity Church in Gray St by recreating part of an 1871 parade.

They walked from the former Masonic Lodge in Wickliffe Tce, used as a temporary venue until the new church was built, to Holy Trinity Church in Scotia St.

Arriving at the church, the pupils were serenaded by trumpeter Tosh Stewart before being welcomed inside by the congregation.

Pennants created by the pupils were given to the church, to be displayed inside.

The congregation was marking the milestone by launching a new foundation fund to assist local projects in the West Harbour community.

School principal Vicki Nicolson said the children had been really excited by making connections with the church by taking part in the pennant-making project, created with the help of Dunedin printmaker Manu Berry.

"As we are both part of the Port Chalmers community, it is wonderful to work together and we look to strengthen this relationship in the future," she said.

The Otago Daily Times reported on June 7, 1871, that a procession to the site of Holy Trinity Church included school children, foresters, church wardens, trustees, bishops and clergy, and the foundation stone was laid by the bishop of the diocese.

Parish leaders Judy Ringland-Stewart and Hannah Holzer said the foundation events of 1871 were retold to the children.

"We are pleased to open the church like this to be used for educational and cultural purposes."

Parish priests Rose Scott and Shirley Brunton said solid foundations were essential for constructing a building and for building good health.

The first project for the fund was giving a collection of books focusing on mental health to Port Chalmers School.

Parish member Warwick Brunton said the school was consulted on appropriate titles for the collection.

- simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz