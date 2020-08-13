School makes reading pens investment

King's High School student council members Aaron Hewson (left, 17) and Blake Carter (15) try one of the school's new C-Pens which they helped fund. PHOTO: JOHN LEWIS

Traditionally, pens were used for writing, and eyes were used for reading.

But a new era has arrived in education, where pens can now be used for reading as well.

King’s High School has just invested in a set of C-Pens — a portable, pocket-sized device that can scan text from a book and read it aloud with an English human-like digital voice.

It is a major technological breakthrough for anyone learning English, and is a lifesaver for those who have reading difficulties such as dyslexia.

Nine pens were bought with money provided by the school’s Parent Teacher Student Association and the student council.

Rector Nick McIvor said he was excited about the learning enhancements the devices were providing his pupils.

"They are giving our students greater access to learning, and confidence in doing so, despite the difficulties they may otherwise face being literate," Mr McIvor said.

"The C-Pen is a scanning device that can be used to read any print text to its user.

"It also has a dictionary and thesaurus function to help students when they come to an unfamiliar word."

The technology quickly proved its worth when the school trialled the devices in a senior and a junior class, along with the resource teacher of learning and behaviour liaison, he said.

"Many students enjoyed the independence the C-Pen afforded them, and with a set operating in the class, they didn’t feel singled out because many of their classmates were giving them a go too."

The next step was for the school to work on ways to support its pupils with reading across the curriculum through the use of the devices.

Teachers would be able to book the set for whenever any literacy "heavy work" was being presented as part of their tailored teaching and learning, he said.