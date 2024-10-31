Science student wins awards for creativity

Making waves in painting and poetry is Oshadha Perera, 19. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A student who balances a passion for science with artistic pursuits has been recognised for excellence in both writing and visual arts.

University of Otago health sciences first-year student Oshadha Perera recently won two awards — one for poetry and one for painting — at the University of Otago and Otago University Students’ Association Blues and Golds Awards.

He wrote his first poems when he was in primary school and started spending more time writing during high school, when he began entering competitions.

Although he had also written short stories, he liked poetry because it was more concise.

"I can experiment with language a bit more, looking at different techniques and forms compared to short stories."

Mr Perera liked to write poetry in his free time, when he had an opportunity to think and gain inspiration.

"Sometimes I’m inspired by other writers and other fiction."

As a busy student, he did most of his writing in his room or around the university campus.

"If the weather is good, I might go outdoors and write there."

Although he enjoyed painting and poetry, he was also focused on his health sciences studies.

"I have liked science for a very long time."

He was interested in chemistry, biology and physics.

"I really like the medical biochemistry kind of things."

Writing was a good way to complement his interest in science.

"I think with science, because there is a lot of studying, writing helps me to relax and be creative."

Mr Perera moved with his family from Sri Lanka to New Zealand when he was about 14.

He had written some poems in his native tongue but mainly wrote in English.

His poems were often written in the first person.

"I like to imagine myself in a situation and write from that perspective.

"I think most of my poetry is around belonging, family [and the] environment."

As well as poetry, Mr Perera is a keen painter.

"I like to paint landscapes."

He usually used acrylics.

He enjoyed painting when he returns to see his family in Invercargill during holidays.

Although he enjoyed his artistic pursuits, Mr Perera believed he would continue to pursue a career in medicine or science.

"But I’d still like to do poetry and painting as a hobby.

"Maybe publish a poetry collection or something.

"But as my main career, I’d probably go along the science pathway."