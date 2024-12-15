Seniors appreciate support group

Members of the Senior Link group, leaders Rosie Cockburn and Geraldine Tait (in purple and green, standing at centre), and visiting students pause a game to share their thoughts on the benefits of being part of the group. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Good company, good food and plenty of games and activities to stimulate the brain are at the heart of Senior Link, which has successfully supported local seniors for the past 19 years.

Based at the former Fitzroy Hotel in Hillside Rd, Senior Link meets on Mondays and Fridays, 10am-3.30pm, giving people aged from 60 to 90-plus a place to get out of the house and come together for friendship and fun.

The group is led by long-standing co-ordinator Geraldine Tait and leader Rosie Cockburn, both diversional therapists, who provide support, encouragement, plan activities, prepare lunch and generally keep spirits high.

Volunteers help out with transport, games and helping to prepare lunch.

"Our members and their families really appreciate the opportunity for them to come here and enjoy their day," Ms Tait said.

Senior Link members agreed, praising the group with comments such as "love it, love the company", "coming here is very enjoyable and the friendship is very good", "the games are fun" and "the food is good".

Ms Tait said the Senior Link group involved people of a real mix of abilities and ages, who thoroughly enjoyed getting together to take part in the days’ activities, including bowls, exercises, puzzles, quizzes, games, scrabble, cards and crafts.

"The aim of the group is for older people in the community to keep company, stay engaged and be involved," she said.

"We are here to help support people to continue living in the community, and to support people who are finding it hard to enjoy the activities they used to do.

"While people can get help with domestic duties and with personal care such as showering, the social side of life is not being met, and that is where we come in."

Group leader Rosie Cockburn was "amazing" and created a warm atmosphere, while Ms Tait herself was involved in activities and also took care of administration.

There was always something interesting happening at Senior Link, including on the day The Star visited, when the group was hosting a group of fourth-year University of Otago medical students.

"Our members love the energy of the young people, and it is a great opportunity for the students to meet and talk with older people," Ms Tait said.

Volunteer Robyn Elliman was also on hand, continuing the efforts of her late husband Gerry, who provided transport for Senior Link members.

"After Gerry died, I decided to take over his role and have become part volunteer and part group member," Mrs Elliman said.

"It is a wonderful, warm place to be in."

Senior Link member David Tucker said it was "no secret, socialising and laughter [were] recognised as the best medicines for improving your quality of life, at any age".

After a wonderful day together, members went home, but always remembered and enjoyed "the laughter, lots of laughter among real friends — until next time," Mr Tucker said.

Ms Tait said the Senior Link group had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and there were fewer doctors referring people to the service, as they were under so much pressure.

"So, we have the capacity to welcome new members," she said.

For more information, phone Geraldine on 021217-5492.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz