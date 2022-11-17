Service remembers the sacrifices and suffering

Members of the New Zealand Defence Forces stand alongside a crowd of about 400 people at Friday’s Armistice Day service of remembrance. Photo: Brenda Harwood

The sacrifices of the many people who have served their countries in times of conflict, and the suffering caused by war, were remembered at Friday’s Armistice Day service of remembrance.

About 400 people attended the service at the cenotaph in Queens Gardens, held at 11am to mark the hour the guns fell silent on November 11, 1918, ending World War 1.

In the reading, Otago Southland District Returned and Services Association (RSA) president Jenepher Glover-Shepherd highlighted the service of Lance Corporal Jacinda Baker, of Rangiora, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012.

The crowd also heard from keynote speaker, retired NZ police commissioner Howard Broad, Order of Merit CNZM, who spoke of the work of police to support our armed forces in nation-building roles around the globe over many years.

National anthems were led by the RSA choir and the Last Post and Reveille were played by bugler Ralph Miller.