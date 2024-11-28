Shed community a social lifeline

Taieri Blokes Shed members Jim Doolan (left) and Tom Mockford work on a restored wheelbarrow. Photos: Simon Henderson

The sound of machinery and the smell of sawdust greet visitors to the Taieri Blokes Shed.

Tucked in an old building next to the Taieri Airfield, a series of connected workspaces buzz with energy.

It is neatly divided into well-organised areas, including carpentry, electrical work, engineering, woodturning and a paint shop.

There is also a spacious kitchen and tea room, providing a place for the group to gather for a cup of tea and conversation.

Co-ordinator Nick Wilson said the group began about 16 years ago.

The group has just over 50 members, and about 20 to 30 of them typically attend when the shed is open on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

Mr Wilson said he had been involved with the group for about 12 years and found it a valuable experience that was good for his health.

"You get to meet people and get out and be part of something.

"Guys retire and they just sit at home and they vegetate and die.

"The guys that come here keep going."

In each area, members can be found hard at work, crafting, making repairs or tackling a project for a local business.

Taieri Blokes Shed members John Young (left) and Graham Paull work on a wooden milk bottle carrier.

Shed members John Young and Graham Paull have been working on wooden carriers for a local company selling milk in traditional glass bottles.

"I have been making 15 or so, we are making a big order.

"I don’t know how many will come. If they get rid of them, we will be making more," he said.

In another corner, shed members Jim Doolan and Tom Mockford had been restoring an old wheelbarrow, bringing it back to a like-new appearance.

Taieri Blokes Shed member Brian Drew created little wooden toys, Mr Wilson said.

"He paints them up and then we give them away."

Each year about 100 of the painted toys are given to Foster Hope Otago, who provide Christmas gift bags to children in care.

In another section, a Lilliput Library was being refurbished after vandalism.

"Somebody smashed the door off.

"Funnily enough, we have made a hell of a lot of these, and until these last couple of months we have never had one damaged."

The Lilliput Libraries can be seen locally, but the shed members have also sent them further away, to Invercargill, Wellington and even Australia.

Taieri Blokes Shed members gather at their workshop by the Taieri Airfield.

The metalworking area is equipped with lathes, a hacksaw, a drill press and other machinery.

Safety is paramount here.

"You can’t use a machine unless the workshop manager says you are capable of using it," Mr Wilson said.

Under the guidance of workshop manager Clive Donaldson, members receive safety talks and training.

Names and qualifications are displayed on a board, ensuring everyone knows who is certified to operate each piece of equipment.

Funding for the shed comes from various sources, including grants to support projects for schools.

It also undertakes paid jobs, charging for materials and a small fee towards rent and utilities, but all labour was free, Mr Wilson said.

Beyond the woodworking and metal crafts, the shed provides a social lifeline for its members.

"It is company for people who are just living by themselves, they get out and get a bit of company."

Being a shed member has been a "magic" experience for Mr Wilson.

"Without this place I would be lost.

"Otherwise I would just be sat at home — it gets you out."