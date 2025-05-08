Pupils complimented for cactus, succulent display at show

Entries from pupils of Warrington School boosted the cactus and succulent display at the Dunedin Horticultural Society’s autumn show at the weekend.

Emily Adams was first, Jimi Wing second and Oscar Jewell third.

Judge Bert Hill said all 13 entries were very good.

‘‘Warrington school pupils and staff are to be complimented on their effort.”

Otago Lily Society secretary Margaret Dodds with some of the hundreds of bulbs the society sold at last weekend’s Dunedin Horticultural Society show. PHOTOS: GILLIAN VINE

Warrington School, which also entered an impressive tray of vegetables from its garden, won the trophy for the most points for a school.

The most unusual adult entry was a Buddha’s hand (Citrus medica var. sarcodactylis).

Native to India, the hand-shaped lemon relative was a prize-winner for Keri Smith, of St Kilda, who won numerous other awards for her fruit and flowers.

Bob Gordon, of Dunedin, won Champion of Champions for his Dana chrysanthemum.

Sales of bulbs were brisk, with Alan Brown of Milburn selling all of his daffodils and the Otago Lily Society having just five left from the hundreds they offered.

Dunedin Horticultural Society president Raewyn Maskill thanked all those who had taken part and hoped exhibitors would return for September’s spring show.