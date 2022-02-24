Shining light on technology

Anabel Rutledge (9) practises her light-sabre moves.PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

Exploring the science of science fiction was on the agenda for members of the Otago Museum Tuhura club last week.

Otago Museum guide Ashley Stewart said this term the after-school Steam (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) club was focused on the connection between movie depictions of science and real-life examples.

"We try to bring together all the kids who are really passionate and inspired by science."

Mr Stewart discussed with the pupils examples of light-based technologies that might be seen in movies such as light-sabres, holograms and tractor beams.

Some were still in the realm of science fiction, but some had real-world examples.

One trick he showed using reflective material to create holograms had been used in theatres since the 1800s.

"And we are still using those same tricks today."

Another activity used ultraviolet light to create static images.

"Even light that you can’t quite see with the naked eye can still be picked up by objects around us."

By striking poses in front of a sheet that had phosphorus painted on it, then having an ultraviolet light focused on them, the pupils created a silhouette that remained after they moved.

Mr Stewart said he enjoyed being able to inspire children.

"There is that kind of spark in someone’s eye when they learn something for the first time or something that they engage with every day suddenly makes sense to them in a new light.

"That is a feeling that never gets old when you can show someone something that is going to stick with them forever."