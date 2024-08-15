Short play finals up for vote

Dunedin’s Sahara BreeZe (SBZ) Productions will present the finalists in its 2024 "Shot Glass Shorts" playwriting competition later this month.

The short play competition, which aims to highlight the talents of local actors, directors and playwrights, will be held from August 29-31, 7pm-9.30pm, at The Dish, Stafford St.

The short plays are five to 10 minutes in length and involve small casts, with minimal set, props and technical support.

Audience members vote for their favourite script and performance, the winners to be announced on the night and the overall winners on the final night.

Tickets available via eventfinda.com or limited door sales.