Silent minute to respect memory of Jan Tucker

West Harbour Community Board members and a packed public gallery stood for a minute of silence in memory of board member Jan Tucker QSM, who died on May 2.

Those gathered then heard a personal tribute to Ms Tucker from board deputy chairman Trevor Johnson, who spoke of her as a "formidable chair" of the board with an unwavering commitment to her community.

The many issues Ms Tucker took the lead on over the years included cruise ship volunteers, the shared pathway alongside SH88, road safety, and others, Mr Johnson said.

A very busy public forum awaited the West Harbour Community Board’s attention, with six local groups attending to speak in support of funding applications.

Sawyers Bay Playcentre requested $1000 towards the cost of permanent aluminium pergola for its large sandpit, in order that it can be used the whole year-round.

T.S. Nimrod sea cadets unit in Port Chalmers requested $673.96 towards the cost of buying rope of varying types and small life jackets for new entrants.

The group, which is not funded by the NZ Defence Force, works to help local young people develop life and seafaring skills.

Ravensbourne Volunteer Fire Brigade requested $515.83 towards a battery-powered reciprocating saw, used to help gain entry to houses in emergencies, to replace worn equipment.

Port Chalmers Fire Brigade requested $2000 towards a second AED defibrillator for the station.

This was a community safety issue as the old one, bought in 2008, was no longer supported by the supplier and parts were no longer available for it, deputy chief fire officer Cory White said.

The Pioneer Opportunities and Resources Trust requested $477.76 towards a better sound system for Port Chalmers Pioneer Hall.

The speakers the trust had in mind were self-powered and would be adequate for any potential use, the board was told.

Port Chalmers Foundry Charitable Trust requested $548.28 towards the development of a locally created website, to help raise the profile of the organisation’s work to retain and restore the Stevenson Cook building.

Harbour Rugby Club representatives spoke to about its request for funding towards gym equipment for its players and others in the community to use.

The rugby club is looking to move from its Ravensbourne location to a site with more room for games. Gym gear would move with it.

Board member Duncan Eddy also sought $600 for a board project to pay for a third print run of The Stories Behind the Street Names in Port Chalmers.

The board agreed to all of the funding requests, except the Harbour Rugby Club’s as it was concerned about where the gym equipment might end up.