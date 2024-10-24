Single-night show stars soiree songs

Singers Scott Bezett and Claire Barton rehearse with The Little Box of Operas music director David Burchell (at the piano) for tonight’s ‘‘Soirees Musicales’’ performance at All Saint’s Church. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s boutique opera company The Little Box of Operas presents "Soirees Musicales" — an evening of vocal music from the 19th century —in a one-off performance tonight.

The show, to be held in conjunction with The Little Box of Operas’ annual meeting, will be held from 7.30pm at All Saints’ Church.

In a press release, the opera company said the show would feature the vocal performance of singers Caroline Burchell (soprano), Claire Barton (mezzo soprano) and Scott Bezett (baritone), with The Little Box of Operas music director David Burchell on piano.

The salons of 19th-century Paris allowed composers and performers of all nationalities to display their skills in a more intimate setting than a concert hall.

The concert will feature a diverting selection of repertoire from those glittering cultural assemblies, including Rossini’s own Soirees Musicales.

All welcome, admission $15 (including membership). No eftpos.