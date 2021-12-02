Slide the finishing touch

New play equipment has been installed at Caversham Reserve. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The installation of a giant slide and other new play equipment at the Caversham Reserve marks the final step in a three-year upgrade project.

The joint project by the Caversham Community Group and Dunedin City Council has transformed the reserve with the addition of a community orchard, barbecue, picnic tables, seats, new paths, landscaping and new play equipment.

Caversham Community Group member Roly Scott said the organisation had been focused on developing more green space in the area for community use.

Community working bees, with the support of Delta, Mitre 10 Mega and Sport Otago volunteers, as well as University of Otago student volunteers and local school and preschool children, had planted fruit trees and native plants.

The reserve will be officially opened in February.