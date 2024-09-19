Soloist thrilled to return

Guitarist Karin Schaupp returns to perform Rodrigo’s Concierto de Arunjuez with Dunedin Symphony Orchestra in two concerts this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Australian guitarist Karin Schaupp is thrilled to be returning to Dunedin to perform as soloist in one of the world’s best-loved guitar concertos - Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez.

Concierto will be at the heart of the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra’s matinee series concert ‘‘Other Lands’’, held Saturday, 5pm, and Sunday, 3pm, at the King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre.

Conducted by Ingrid Martin, in her DSO debut, the concerts will also feature Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin, Ruth Gipps’ English Seascape, Betty Beath’s Lament for Victims of War and Beethoven’s Symphony No 1.

Schaupp returns after ‘‘quite a few years’’ to perform Concierto de Aranjuez and is looking forward to experiencing ‘‘the warmth and joy of this orchestra’’.

‘‘Rodrigo’s Concierto has been with me for a very long time, since my debut as a teenager in fact.

‘‘Yet every time I return to it, I deeply enjoy it, and I find new layers of meaning which keep it fresh and emotionally charged.

‘‘It’s honestly a privilege to play this incredible work and I have many images and personal associations with its romantic, tragic and playful elements, as it really does run the full gamut of emotions across the three movements.’’

Schaupp was also excited to have the chance to meet and work with Martin.

‘‘It’s only my second time ever working with a female orchestral conductor.

‘‘ I want to engage with every one of my colleagues’ music-making on stage, so that what is heard on the day is very much a collaborative team effort.

‘‘I hope that the orchestra can ‘bounce off’ what I bring to the piece just as I ‘bounce off’ the many beautiful textures and lines coming from my colleagues,’’ Schaupp said.

