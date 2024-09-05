Southern duo reunite

Christchurch-based musician Darryl Baser. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Southern musicians Jackson Caine and Darryl Baser will reunite at Dunedin venue Moons next weekend.

The pair performed together around Dunedin before Baser migrated to Christchurch in December, 2022.

The will come together next Saturday, September 14, from 7pm at Moons, 286 Princes St.

"Playing with Jackson is always so much fun. I am really looking forward to sharing a stage with him again," Baser said.

Both are songwriters in their own right, but enjoy performing a very wide array of cover songs featuring artists from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Caine and Baser are more than capable of playing to an audience solo.

Dunedin musician Jackson Caine.

In recent times Caine has performed at the Dunedin Folk Club, as well as entertaining people as a busker. He has also been writing new material.

"I’ve got a few new songs which I’m looking forward to playing," he said.

Meanwhile, Baser has played a couple of shows in his new hometown, including a show with American Indie rock stalwart Greg Franco’s band Rough Church at Lyttleton's Wunderbar, and has also been writing new tunes and learning a few more covers.

The pair plan to play three sets over the night with brief refreshment breaks to charge their glasses, and encourage punters to do likewise.

Caine and Baser say there will be some songs you’ll know, and some which the pair hope will grow on you.

Koha will be gladly received at the event.