Speed limit cuts

The speed limit in Green Island’s main thoroughfare, Main St, has been reduced to 30kmh in the first of dozens of speed limit reductions around Dunedin. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Lower speed limits are being implemented around Dunedin from this month.

Speed will be reduced in high-risk areas, including the city’s central business district, Green Island, Otago Peninsula and Port Chalmers, to lower the number of deaths and serious injuries on the roads.

Following public consultation and consideration by the regulatory subcommittee, the Dunedin City Council approved a suite of speed limit changes at its October meeting.

Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said the changes would be implemented over the next few months, beginning with an extension of the 30kmh speed limit zone in the central city and the introduction of a 30kmh speed limit through the Green Island shopping area, before Christmas.

This would be followed in the new year with lower speed limits for parts of Otago Peninsula, Port Chalmers, Mt Cargill, Blackhead and Scroggs Hill, Ms Benson said.