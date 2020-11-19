Thursday, 19 November 2020

Speed reduction in Tomahawk Rd

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    Temporary speed bumps may be installed in Tomahawk Rd to prevent "hooning".

    At the latest Otago Peninsula Community Board meeting, chairman Paul Pope reported local residents had shared their concerns about speeding cars in the area.

    The section of the road from the gun emplacements to Smaills Beach had become like a "speedway".

    "The black lines go for miles," Mr Pope said.

    Residents wanted speed bumps installed to reduce high speed and discourage poor behaviour.

    Slower traffic would also benefit the wildlife in the area, as sea lions were giving birth to their pups near the edge of the road at Smaills Beach.

    Mr Pope recently met with members of the Department of Conservation, New Zealand Sea Lion Trust and the community, who wanted signs about the wildlife installed.

    The sea lions are being monitored.

    Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said temporary bumps might be able to be installed.

    Mr Pope said that would be fantastic to improve safety

    as vehicles engaging in inappropriate activity were a hazard to people living, driving or walking in that area.

     

