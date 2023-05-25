Spellbinding tale of love, fate

ROMEO & JULIET

Royal New Zealand Ballet

Regent Theatre

Saturday, May 20

Stunning costumes and sets, fabulous dancing, and the greatest love story of all time combined to make the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s production of Romeo & Juliet a truly spectacular occasion.

Accompanied by a recorded version of Prokofiev’s sonorous score, the ballet company gave a spellbinding performance of choreographer Andrea Schermoly’s new version of Shakespeare’s tragic tale of star-crossed lovers, emphasising the youth and impetuousness of its two leads.

Performing the roles of Romeo and Juliet, Joshua Guillemot-Rodgerson and Kate Kadow are truly wonderful, dancing glorious duet after duet, as they make us believe in their love and lament their fate.

Superb in support, are Dane Head (Mercutio), Jake Gisby (Benvolio), Branden Reiners (Tybalt), Damani Campbell Williams (Paris), Sara Garbowski (Rosaline), Teagan Tank (Lady Montague), Callahan Laird (Lord Montague), Anna Gallardo Labaina (Lady Capulet), Matthew Slattery (Lord Capulet), Jennifer Ulloa (Nurse), and a wonderful wider cast as friends, harlots, townsfolk and guests.

Alongside the beautiful scenes between Guillemot-Rodgerson and Kadow, this production of Romeo & Juliet is filled with thrilling battle scenes, busy market scenes, and one of the most lavish ball scenes I have ever seen.

The Renaissance style costumes and clever sets, designed by James Acheson, are truly extraordinary — with seemingly hundreds of yards of velvet in reds (the Capulets) and blues (the Montagues), and all the other colours of the rainbow. Watching the dancers swish and swirl in their fabulous gowns, doublet and hose, during the ballroom scene was mesmerising.

All in all, a thrilling night at the ballet.

Review by Brenda Harwood