Thursday, 14 January 2021

Splashing around

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. The Star
    Cooling off at a water feature near the toddlers’ pool are friends Nicola McMahon (11), of Wingatui, and Ryan Grant (9), of Mosgiel.
    Having a bite to eat are (from left) Skye (11) and Molly Houghton (11), of Dunedin, Jayla Lindup (8), of Nelson, and Kurt Howat-Bath (7), of Dunedin.
    Enjoying a swim are Sara Millband and daughter Sophia Turtschi (5), of The Glen.
    Enjoying a picnic are (from left) Abi Crowley (9), Ada (9), Keanu (2) and Hazel Silva, and Tammy, Mila (8) and Louis (9) Ung, all of Dunedin.
    Eating sausages are friends Tane Lennox-Toa (left, 10) and Benjamin Grant (11), both of Mosgiel.PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

    A summer pool party at St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool on Tuesday featured a free barbecue and good times.

    Reporter Shawn McAvinue was there to catch the action.

