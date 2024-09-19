Sports what's on

Photo: ODT files

ATHLETICS

September 21: Caversham Harrier & Athletic Club run and walk at 1.30pm, starting at corner of Holyhead and Hoylake Sts in Outram. Car pooling at 1pm from Middleton Rd clubrooms.

Weekly runs on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5.45pm from corner Hanover and Great King Sts.

The Tuesday walking group meets at 5.30pm at New World Centre City by the play area.

September 29: Otago Masters Athletics Have A Go Day, 3pm-5pm, at the Caledonian Ground. Visit otagomastersathletics.co.nz for details.

BIKING

September 21: Otago Mountain Bikers - Social Riders, ride this Saturday, starts 1pm, from corner of Mellor St and Kaikorai Valley Rd.

ROLLER DERBY

September 28: Dunedin Derby’s Gallow Lasses vs Wellington’s Richter City Roller Derby’s All Stars.

Doors open at 3pm, game starts at 3.30pm, at the Edgar Centre.