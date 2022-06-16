Pre-eminent Australian chamber group the Goldner String Quartet returns on tour with Chamber Music New Zealand, offering a programme featuring works by Dvorak and Mendelssohn.

The concert tour will reach Dunedin on Monday, with a performance from 7.30pm at the Glenroy Auditorium.

With a legacy spanning almost three decades without a change of membership, the Goldner String Quartet is recognised internationally for its wealth of recordings and live performances.

Quartet members Dene Olding (violin), Dimity Hall (violin), Irina Morozova (viola), and Julian Smiles (cello) bring a programme brimming with exuberance and energy, anchored by repertoire favourites.

In his famous String Quartet No 12 ‘American’ quartet, Dvorak searched for an American sound, drawing on birdsong and inspired by African American spirituals.

String Quartet No. 1 by a young Mendelssohn is exuberant, offering a sparkling display of light and shade.

The programme also features White Cockatoo Spirit Dance, by Australian composer Ross Edwards, celebrated for his characterful evocations of the natural landscape.

And New Zealand composer Gareth Farr features with a work inspired by planting new crops in the spring, Te Koanga.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz