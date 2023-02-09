Summer art exhibition winners announced

Gillian Pope won first prize in the Otago Art Society summer art exhibition for her screen prints. Photo: Supplied

Otago Art Society has kicked off 2023 with a summer art exhibition featuring more than 100 works in all sizes and mediums, by local artists of all ages and stages.

First prize went to former art society president Gillian Pope for her screen prints, described by judge Ed Hanfling as "languid, simple and sensitive".

Young artist Emily Fischer won second place for her tiny sculpture, entitled "Custard Caramel Tart with Cream, Strawberries and Hazelnuts", and third place went to a woodcut of Kawerau River by Ash.

Sponsored by JW Smeaton Chartered Accountants, the summer exhibition continues until February 25 in the society galleries on the first floor of Dunedin Railway Station.

