Tall trees seen as issue in beautification project

Beautification of the Silver Stream is under way. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Trees which could reach up to 12m in height may be swapped for smaller ones along the Silver Stream.

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Brian Peat gave an update on the plan for the Silver Stream beautification project at the board’s latest meeting.

The project involves planting 2m below the top of the bank along the Silver Stream.

A Corrections project to clear the long grass from 2m-3m below the top of the bank to the stream level was separate, Mr Peat said.

An ongoing planting and maintenance programme had been established for the board project and schools and youth groups had agreed in principle to take part.

Each group would be given a section of the bank of about 200m and would be responsible for planting and ongoing maintenance.

He recently gave a presentation at Elm Grove School and pupils were eager to be involved, Mr Peat said.

"It’s all very exciting."

Early last year, the board agreed to give $12,000 to the project, which was used to buy plants and other equipment.

The plants were being held at Ribbonwood Nurseries until they were needed.

Questions of health and safety had been raised during past meetings, but plans were in place, Mr Peat said.

"Every time there is a group utilised as volunteers along the stream for planting we have a very stringent processes to go through with health and safety and risk management."

The project was facing an issue though, as some nearby residents did not want tall trees planted in front of their properties.

Some of the trees in the design plan could grow up to 6m-12m, Mr Peat said.

He suggested those trees be moved further along the stream near Peter Johnston Park or the new swimming pool.

"It’s going to be an issue and I don’t want to upset residents."

Dunedin City Council parks and recreation group manager Scott MacLean said any changes tthe o planting plan needed to be approved by the Otago Regional Council because the plan was part its original bylaw application.

That would include swapping the trees for smaller ones, which probably would not be a problem, Mr MacLean said.

Mr Peat said this year’s planting would start in May and he expected the project to be completed in 2024.

jessica.wilson@thestar.co.nz