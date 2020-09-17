Thursday, 17 September 2020

Taonga hunt

    By Molly Houseman
    1. The Star

    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Solving the te reo Maori clues during  Otago Polytechnic’s treasure hunt to find the taonga for Te Wiki o te Reo Maori (Maori Language Week) on Tuesday are Performance Excellence team members (from left) Tim Powell, Trudi McLaren and Maria Chapman. 

    It was just one of  many interactive activities planned for this week to help people to improve both their te reo and knowledge of tikaka Maori.

    Tumuaki whakaruruhau (Maori learner success director) Desiree Williams said the hunt was designed to inform students and staff of how much of The Hub’sbuilding was influenced by mana whenua.

    "For example, the blue on the carpet is actually a reference to where the Owheo [Leith] stream once ran
    on the land itself.

    "Every year we see growth and a lot of that is seeing non-Maori feeling comfortable to participate in that space ... For those of us who are Maori, it make our
    hearts sing to see that," she said.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter