Taonga hunt

It was just one of many interactive activities planned for this week to help people to improve both their te reo and knowledge of tikaka Maori.
Tumuaki whakaruruhau (Maori learner success director) Desiree Williams said the hunt was designed to inform students and staff of how much of The Hub’sbuilding was influenced by mana whenua.
"For example, the blue on the carpet is actually a reference to where the Owheo [Leith] stream once ran
on the land itself.
"Every year we see growth and a lot of that is seeing non-Maori feeling comfortable to participate in that space ... For those of us who are Maori, it make our
hearts sing to see that," she said.