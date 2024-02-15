Toy library water tank; emergency strategies

Simon Henderson looks at highlights from the West Harbour Community Board.

- Funding application discussed.

The merits of investing in sustainable water systems was discussed at the recent West Harbour Community Board.

The Murray McGeorge Toy Library made a funding application to the board for close to $6000 for a rain water tank and pump system.

President Shannon McNatty said the group were really trying to focus on sustainability at the moment.

The rain water system would allow the toy library to opt out of annual water charges of around $160 to $200.

The board discussed the costs of the system compared to the relatively small annual water charge, and discussed how long it would take for the benefit of the system to pay off.

After discussion the board agreed it was reluctant to provide funds until it was clearer that other funds would be available to complete the project.

It asked for further information from the toy library and agreed to write a letter of support.

- Emergency management clarification needed.

During the West Harbour Community Board meeting, Emergency Management Otago adviser Claire Charleton provided updates on emergency management.

The discussion highlighted some confusion in the community regarding emergency plans, the need for clear communication on emergency preparedness, and the distribution of emergency roles among community members.

The discussion highlighted the importance of promoting emergency preparedness, including encouraging residents to sign up for the ‘‘NZ Gets Ready’’ website.

The discussion also covered the logistics of emergency response, including potential hazards such as road closures, floods, and the need for accessible emergency shelters.

The discussion highlighted the board’s need for clearer instructions from the Dunedin City Council on how community boards should participate in emergency management.