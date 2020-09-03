Transgender woman to present her story

Jenny Kendrick is set to perform her show Life: Fear to Freedom — Jenny’s Story in central Dunedin next weekend. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Dunedin transgender woman Jenny Kendrick is set to tell her story.

Miss Kendrick (62), of Careys Bay, said her show Life: Fear to Freedom — Jenny’s Story was targeted towards anyone wanting to "conquer fear and find happiness".

The "taboo-breaking" show was part comedy, part motivational talk, she said.

She first thought of creating the show when she had a gender change in India in November 2017.

"This is my way of helping other people ... instead of fear ruling me, I rule fear."

The show section includes an "ask me anything" section.

Online bookings for the show at www.newathenaeumtheatre.com were essential to ensure Covid-19 social distancing measure could be met.

Life: Fear to Freedom — Jenny’s story. New Athenaeum Theatre at 7.30pm on September 12 and 13.