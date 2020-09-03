Transgender woman to present her story

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Miss Kendrick (62), of Careys Bay, said her show Life: Fear to Freedom — Jenny’s Story was targeted towards anyone wanting to "conquer fear and find happiness".
The "taboo-breaking" show was part comedy, part motivational talk, she said.
She first thought of creating the show when she had a gender change in India in November 2017.
"This is my way of helping other people ... instead of fear ruling me, I rule fear."
The show section includes an "ask me anything" section.
Online bookings for the show at www.newathenaeumtheatre.com were essential to ensure Covid-19 social distancing measure could be met.
Life: Fear to Freedom — Jenny’s story. New Athenaeum Theatre at 7.30pm on September 12 and 13.