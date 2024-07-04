Transport to All Blacks

Free buses

The Otago Regional Council and Dunedin City Council are providing a variety of free buses and parking facilities for rugby fans heading to the All Blacks v England game on Saturday.

Fans travelling to the game on any of ORC’s Orbus bus services must show their match tickets to the driver to get free travel — which is valid for two hours before and about one hour after the match.

ORC’s Manager Transport, Lorraine Cheyne says some roads will be closed around the stadium, so fans are being urged to use the Orbus services, or park-and-ride option.

"Traffic conditions will vary, so we are recommending fans allow at least an hour to get to the venue on the bus," Ms Cheyne said.

Orbus routes

The bus routes to the stadium begin from Port Chalmers, South Dunedin (the Ridgerunner — via Roslyn, Māori Hill & North Dunedin), Concord (via Kaikorai Valley & CBD) and Balaclava (via Mornington & CBD).

For other routes, change at the central Bus Hub.

The bus route numbers are 14, 15, 37, 38 and 63 and will run from 5pm-7pm before the game, and from 9pm-9.45pm after the game.

Routes 14, 15, 37, 38, and 63 will deliver fans to the new premium bus stop at Union St East, near the stadium.

Routes 14, 15, 37 and 38 will have 30-minute frequency, while Route 63 will run every 15 minutes.

While the buses are free for rugby ticket holders, they can also be used by the fare-paying public.

Dunedin City Council transport services

• Park and Ride

Park at the Victoria Rd carpark and catch the free bus to the match.

Buses will run in a loop from Moana Rua Rd to the Forth St bus hub, starting at 4.30pm and continuing until kickoff.

Return trips to Victoria Rd carpark will begin at 9.30pm from the Forth St bus hub.

• Octagon buses

Catch the free bus from the Octagon to the stadium.

Buses will run in a loop from outside the Dunedin Public Art Gallery to the Forth St bus hub, starting at 4.30pm and continuing until kick-off.

Return trips to the Octagon will begin at 9.30pm from the Forth St bus hub.

Train

Fans can take a 20-minute train trip from Mosgiel to Dunedin, departing Mosgiel at 3pm and 4.40pm, and returning at 9.50pm, 11.10pm and 12.40am.

Train tickets need to be booked online, even if a person decides to board the train just before its departure.

Customers will need to purchase Dunedin to Mosgiel and Mosgiel to Dunedin tickets in two separate transactions as per Dunedin Railways ticketing system.