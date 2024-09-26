Tribute to honour genius

Bill Martin. PHOTO: MAX CAO

The Dunedin Jazz Club will pay tribute to legendary composer and arranger Tadd Dameron with a special showcase of his work this weekend.

The concert, entitled "Tadd’s Delight: A Tribute to Tadd Dameron" will be held this Friday, from 7.30pm at Hanover Hall.

It will feature performances by Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra (DYJO) and the Hanover Hall All Stars.

Under the direction of Bill Martin, the DYJO will present six of Dameron’s original compositions, showcasing his timeless genius.

The second set will feature the Hanover Hall All Stars, performing a selection of Dameron’s compositions that have become jazz standards.

With a lineup featuring Bill Martin on tenor saxophone, Ralph Miller on trumpet, Andy Lynch on bass, Matthew Tait on piano, and Erik Dekker on drums, the All Stars are set to deliver a top-notch tribute.

Tickets are available via the Dunedin Jazz Club website www.dunedinjazzclub