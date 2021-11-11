T.S Eliot-inspired comedy play

Drinking coffee and discussing the labours of love are Prufrock’s Love Song characters (from left) Juiola (Miriam Noonan), Kate (Kimberly Buchan) and Esme (Elsa May). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A life-long appreciation for T.S Eliot’s beloved poem The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock has translated into an imaginative comedy play for Dunedin playwright, director and actor Elsa May.

Originally written as part of postgraduate theatre studies in 2008, a new version of May’s play Prufrock’s Love Song will be presented by the Dunedin Repertory Society, at The Playhouse, from this weekend.

‘‘I’ve always been fascinated with how The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock is filled with literary references from all over the place — Dante, the Bible, Chaucer, you name it,’’ May said.

‘‘But I like that very modernist aspect of the poem — that it borrows freely from all over the place, and I have done the same in the play.’’

During the extensive revision of the play for this production, May has brought in references from everywhere from Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde to Monty Python, The Vicar of Dibley and Schitt’s Creek.

Set in a cafe near a bay, where the poet is struggling to write,Prufrock’s Love Song is inspired by the line in the poem ‘‘ In the room the women come and go, talking of Michelangelo’’.

Drawing heavily on absurdism, the play explores how three women characters and their interest in the Renaissance help to add a spark T.S. Eliot’s writing.

Along with writing and directing Prufrock’s Love Song, May is playing the character Esme in the show, alongside fellow actors Paul Ellicott (T.S. Eliot), Miriam Noonan (Juiola) and Kimberley Buchan (Kate).

‘‘It’s such a gift to be staging this play in these Covid times, and to be able to work with such a fabulous cast,’’ May said.

‘‘And we are loving working in The Playhouse. It’s such a special space,’’ she said.

Dunedin Repertory Society committee member Damon Lillis said The Playhouse was delighted to welcome the production of Prufrock’s Love Song in a year when several children’s show had had to be cancelled.

The theatre’s feasibility study for its refurbishment project was nearing its end, with good feedback from the local theatre community on future uses of The Playhouse, he said.

The theatre’s leaky roof was replaced in December last year, and the upstairs area opened up for use as a performance space.

Prufrock’s Love Song will be staged from November 12-14, and November 17-20, at 7.30pm, with a 2pm Sunday matinee. Bookings can be made by phoning 477-6544, or online via Humantix.com.