Twilight golf starting soon

Taieri Lakes Golf Course. Photo: The Star

The Belleknowes Golf Club is set to tee off its twilight golf season on Wednesday, October 2.

Club member Phyll Esplin said it was inviting golfers of all abilities to participate in a friendly and competitive environment.

Tee-off times are scheduled between 3.30pm and 5.30pm, with a modest fee of $5 for nine holes.

This season features a Stableford competition, a format well-suited for players of varying handicaps.

‘‘You don’t even have to worry about the scoring, as we have helpers who can help with that.’’

The clubhouse bar will be open throughout the event, offering a selection of bar snacks.

The club is inviting former as well as new players to take part in the season.

‘‘Before the clubhouse burnt down we would have 20-30 players each Wednesday.

‘‘Everyone is welcome whatever their handicap is.’’

Taieri Lakes Golf Club also has twilight golf starting next month.

Organiser Stephen Will said the club, which is located in Milners Rd, North Taieri, will be running a fun nine-hole Stableford competition every Thursday night starting from October 10.

He said players didn’t have to be a member or have a handicap.

‘‘You can join in with other people, or play with your mates. We will have people on hand to help get you started.’’

He said players could turn up between 5pm and 6pm. No booking was necessary.