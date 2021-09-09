Volunteer awards delay

The SBS Bank Dunedin Volunteer Awards ceremony has been postponed due to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 restrictions.

The ceremony, which was due to be held this weekend, will now be held on October 9 — provided Dunedin is no longer at Level 2.

The inaugural volunteer awards to recognise, celebrate and encourage volunteering are being organised by Volunteer South.

In the past two weeks, the judging panel has met via online videoconference to discuss the many entries across a broad range of categories, and select finalists and winners.

The finalists have been announced, and the winners will be feted at the awards ceremony.

Finalists

Community Awards

Heritage and Environment — Open Valley Urban Ecosanctuary, Stitch Kitchen and Kiwi Harvest, plus highly recommended for Okahau Dune Project.

Health and Wellbeing — FriendLink, Life Matters and Kiwi Harvest, plus highly recommended for Chai and Chat Women’s Group.

Arts and Culture — Dunedin Midwinter Carnival, Dunedin Fringe Festival, Te Whakapiki Reo Project.

Sport and Leisure — St Bernadette’s Gymnastics Club, Dunedin Parkrun, Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club (Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon).

Education, Child and Youth Development — Bellyful, Sacred Heart School 125th Jubilee committee, the Buddy Programme, plus highly recommended for Taieri Parents Centre.

Events and Projects — Dunedin Midwinter Carnival, Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Dunedin Fringe Festival.

Individuals and Volunteer Groups

Youth Leader — Angela Fu, Enrique Garcia, Archie Dunn, Hayley Xavier.

Toa Matamua volunteer/group — Orokonui Ecosanctuary volunteers, Foster Hope, Family Works foodbank; highly recommended for Plunket.

Individual volunteers — Maria Kewene-Edwards (Te Whakapiki Reo project), Denise Ives (Breast Room), Kevin Philipps (Dunedin Swimming Club), Eleanor Doig (South Dunedin Community Network); highly recommended for Marie Sutherland (North Dunedin Community Patrol).