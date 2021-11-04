Walking, wheeling to school promoted

Sport Otago school travel plan co-ordinator Kerri Maclennan and her children Libby (7) and Lewis (10) walk and scoot at Logan Park for Walk-vember. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Families are being encouraged to walk and wheel their way to schools this month.

Sport Otago, in conjunction with the Dunedin City Council, is running a free, month-long Walk-vember event for Dunedin primary school children and their families.

School travel plan co-ordinator Kerri Maclennan said the aim was to get more people walking, wheeling and scooting to school.

It coincided with a Walk to School Day, to be held on November 17.

As well as the physical benefits, it would also help to reduce congestion at school gates, making it a safer space for pupils.

Getting parents on board to make small changes would make all the difference, Ms Maclennan said.

She suggested that when dropping off their children, parents could park a distance from the school and walk, wheel or scoot the rest of the way.

It might mean leaving home slightly earlier, but the benefits would be worth it, she said.

As well as being a great opportunity for daily exercise, it could improve independence, physical and mental health, decision-making, risk assessment and road safety skills.

Walking children home from school was also a great time to hear about their day, she said.

Families could sign up online and enter their data to go in the draw for weekly prizes.

The more families that entered from each school, the more chances there were to win.

‘‘The whole idea is to get as many families signed up [as possible] per school.’’