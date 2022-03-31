Warm-up concert allows rising young opera stars to shine

The extraordinary breadth of talent among Dunedin’s rising young opera stars was showcased in fabulous style during the first of two Opera Otago "Road to the Lexus" concerts on Sunday.

Created to give singers who have entered the 2022 Lexus Song Quest a chance to sing in front of a live audience before they face the judges, the concerts feature 11 performers.

About 70 people were at the Mornington Methodist Church on Sunday to see the first group in this "bumper crop" of competitors, introduced by Scott Bezett, take the stage.

The singers, Sarah Hubbard (soprano), Olivia Pike (soprano), Marcus Millad (baritone), Calla Knudson-Hollebon (soprano) and Erica Paterson (soprano), were accompanied superbly on piano by Andrew Crooks.

It was fascinating to hear the contrasting vocal styles of each singer, as well as the extraordinary range of languages featured in the showcase.

First up was Hubbard, whose clear, rich soprano and appealing characterisations made her bracket of songs by Schumann, Handel, Mozart and Delibes a delight to hear.

Most appealing to this reviewer was her beautiful rendition of Schumann’s Lied der Suleika, in German.

Pike showed impressive skill with languages in her bracket of songs by Bach, Rimsky-Korsakov and Smetana, singing in German, Russian and Czech.

Her vocal power and soprano range, as well as her skill with characterisation, were to the fore, particularly in a fabulous performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Snow Maiden’s Aria.

Millad was the only male singer in Sunday’s concert, and gave very nice performances of songs by Mozart, Menotti and Schumann.

Mozart’s Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja, from The Magic Flute, was particularly delightful.

Knudson-Hollebon’s light soprano voice, nimble vocalisations and confident demeanour made her performance of songs by Handel and Donizetti very enjoyable.

It was lovely to hear her rendition of Handel’s much-loved Rejoice Greatly, O Daughter of Zion, from The Messiah, complete with vocal pyrotechnics.

Singing last, Paterson’s strong and mature soprano made her performance of works by Dvorak, Ravel and Bernstein a joy to hear.

She also showed her excellent acting skills in a delightful presentation of Bernstein’s witty Glitter and Be Gay from Candide, bringing the humour to the fore.

Crooks’ nimble and sensitive accompaniment on piano allowed all the singers to make the most of their chance to shine. Bravo!

The second concert in the Road to the Lexus series will be held on April 10.

OPERA OTAGO

Road to the Lexus

Sunday, March 27

Mornington Methodist Church

Reviewed by Brenda Harwood