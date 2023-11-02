Weekend event to suit all tastes

Virtuoso violinist Benjamin Morrison. Photos: supplied

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra brings a full weekend of concerts and community events to Dunedin in this weekend’s three-day Immerse Festival.

Running from tomorrow to Sunday at the Dunedin Town Hall, the festival offers a broad range of music to suit all tastes — from Sibelius to the Star Wars soundtrack — in performances led by NZSO artistic adviser and principal conductor Gemma New.

The festival, held in association with Summerset retirement villages, also features Open Doors, a selection of free daytime events.

Acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard, Dunedin-born NZSO principal flute Bridget Douglas and City Choir Dunedin join the NZSO for tomorrow night’s opening concert Poem of Ecstasy, from 7.30pm.

Saturday’s Benjamin on Britten concert features virtuoso violinist Benjamin Morrison performing Britten’s Violin Concerto.

The concert, from 7.30pm, also features the world premiere of New Zealand composer David Mason’s Pīwakawaka and Brahms’ majestic Symphony No 4.

The whole family will be entertained by the NZSO’s Movie Magic: Best of John Williams, from 2pm at the Dunedin Town Hall, which will feature well-known themes from Harry Potter, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Open Doors

The Open Doors programme will run from 10am on Saturday, November 4, at the Glenroy Auditorium, and offers a free Tamariki Time concert, a free Relaxed Concert, an Orchestra Jam and masterclasses.

Bookings recommended, visit nzso.co.nz

10am-10.45am: Tamariki Time — Music from The Nutcracker and songs from Encanto, performed by members of the 2023 National Youth Orchestra. Plus story time presented by Chris Lam Sam. Suitable for preschoolers and children up to 10 years old.

— Accessible concert for audiences with sensory needs, featuring short pieces and instrument demos, and story time with Chris Lam Sam. Relaxed attitude to noise and movement during the performance, minimal lighting effects and a "chill-out" space available.

1.30pm-2.30pm: Orchestra Jam — A fun and informal opportunity to play through several easy pieces with NZSO musicians. Open to all ages and abilities.

3pm-4pm: Cello masterclass with Ian Greenberg, Conference Room 1. Open to the public.

3pm-4.30pm: Chamber music masterclass with Beatrix Francis. Open to the public.

